Message from RC Buford on COVID-19

SS&E Family –

In light of the global COVID-19 outbreak, we want to reassure you that the health and safety of all guests is a top priority for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. We are taking precautionary steps during this situation to provide a clean, safe, and comfortable environment at Spurs, Rampage, SAFC, and Austin Spurs games, as well as concerts and special events.

We continue to evaluate, enhance, and evolve our operational policies and procedures with best practices from a wide range of experts, including the CDC, San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, Bexar County, the NBA, NBA G League, AHL, and USL.

We have joined with our venue partners to institute the following steps at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field, and the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park is adopting similar standards. Some of the changes we are implementing to ensure a clean, safe, and comfortable environment when you attend an event at our venues include:

Additional cleaning staff have been added to each event and will be dedicated to wiping down surfaces and using hospital-grade disinfectant spray throughout each facility

Elevator attendants are equipped with sanitizing wipes for surfaces in each elevator

Areas of the building, including each seat, are wiped down and disinfected prior to and following each event

Extra soap is available in each restroom and hand sanitizer has been placed throughout the arena

Doors and door handles are regularly sanitized

Signage and reminders for personal hygiene have been installed throughout the arena for guests and staff

We remain in constant contact with local officials to ensure that we are doing what is best for San Antonio and our community. To date, there are no confirmed cases of community-transmitted COVID-19 in San Antonio or Bexar County. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and will make decisions based on what is best for guests, staff, partners, and teams.

Finally, please take the time to learn more about COVID-19 on the CDC’s website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. If you don’t feel well, stay home, monitor your temperature, and contact your healthcare provider. If you see anything that needs to be addressed while attending one of our events, please find a member of our team, text “Care” to 69050, or call guest services at 210-444-5140. We are here to assist each of you, and to provide you with the best possible experience at every Spurs Sports & Entertainment event.

Thank you for being part of our community and for your continued support.

RC Buford

Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO