MATT BONNER AND DAN WEISS TO HOST SPURS VIRTUAL HAPPY HOUR PRESENTED BY JACK DANIEL’S, WITH SPECIAL GUEST BRENT BARRY, ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 17, 2020) – Fans ages 21-and-up can join in on the Spurs Virtual Happy Hour presented by Jack Daniel’s on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. CT. The free live event will be hosted by Spurs broadcasters Matt Bonner and Dan Weiss via the Official San Antonio Spurs Fan Group on Facebook. Bonner and Weiss will be joined by special guest Brent Barry, Spurs Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Bonner and Weiss will break down the 2020 NBA Draft and provide insight into the rapidly approaching 2020-21 Spurs season before being joined by Barry to discuss NBA Draft selection methodology and his outlook for the upcoming season. Fans in the group will also have the opportunity to ask questions of the hosts.

Attendees can order their own Jack Daniel’s libations delivered straight to their door for the event through the Drizly app, and new users can receive $5 off using the code JACKDANIELS. Prior to the start of the happy hour, a Jack Daniel’s brand ambassador will walk those in attendance through creating their own Spurs-themed “Throwback” cocktail using the ingredients below.

To take part in the Spurs Virtual Happy Hour presented by Jack Daniel’s, join the Official San Antonio Spurs Fan Group on Facebook prior to the event on Thursday, Nov. 19.

“Throwback”

1.5 oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

1 oz Pomegranate Juice

.75 oz Orange Juice

.5 oz Simple Syrup

3 Slices Jalapeño

Direction: Shake all ingredients. Strain over ice in rocks glass. Garnish with orange slice and jalapeño.

