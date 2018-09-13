JOSH ABBOTT BAND TO TIP OFF SPURS CONCERT SERIES, PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT, ON SPURS OPENING NIGHT

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 13, 2018) – Fans with a ticket to the San Antonio Spurs Opening Night game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 17 can enjoy a free postgame show by Josh Abbott Band in the Bud Light Courtyard as the group plays the first set of the Spurs Concert Series, presented by Bud Light. Tickets for the game are available now at Spurs.com.

The award-winning Texas Country group will take the outdoor stage at the final buzzer as fans enjoy food and drink specials to close out the night. Additional dates and performers for the Spurs Concert Series, featuring top regional and national acts, will be released throughout the season.

One of the top acts in Texas music, Josh Abbott Band has produced two Top 10 albums on the Billboard Country Albums chart and put five singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs list, including “Hangin’ Around” and “Amnesia”. Now based out of Austin, Josh Abbott Band released its fifth album, Until My Voice Goes Out, in 2017.

Tickets for Spurs Opening Night start at $20. Individual and season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available at all levels. To become a Spurs Season Ticket Member, visit Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call (210) 444-5050. The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B.