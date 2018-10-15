H-E-B’s San Antonio Spurs commercials tip off regular season with laughs

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) – H-E-B and the San Antonio Spurs are at it again with another round of comical television commercials, featuring playful performances by current and former Spurs players. To tip off the Spurs’ 2018-19 season, six commercials will debut during the broadcast of this week’s regular-season games.

The 30-second spots will showcase a star-studded cast that includes LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol, Rudy Gay, Patty Mills, and the newest addition to the award-winning ads, DeMar DeRozan. With their own spot, Spurs legends Bruce Bowen, Tim Duncan, Sean Elliott, George Gervin and David Robinson welcome another all-time great into the ranks, Manu Ginobili.

Each spot will showcase a collection of H-E-B products and Primo Picks such as Meal Simple, Mi Tienda marinated meats, Prime 1 beef, Creamy Creations ice cream, and Café Olé coffee.

“For more than a decade, H-E-B has enjoyed working with the San Antonio Spurs on these amusing commercials, which have become fan favorites. Each year, we get really excited to share these productions with our loyal customers and Spurs fans,” said Cory Basso, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing & Advertising.

This year, Spurs players get tongue tied at a picnic, Patty Mills has something up his sleeve, DeMar DeRozan realizes everything is bigger in Texas, Manu Ginobili opens a taco stand and the Spurs Retirement Club shows off their new ride.

The highly-anticipated commercials will debut during the broadcasts of this week’s games. The first set will be shown during the KENS 5 television broadcast and in the arena for the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 17. The remaining commercials will air on FOX Sports Southwest on Saturday, Oct. 20 when the Spurs face the Portland Trail Blazers.

The commercials can be seen at heb.com/spurs with the first set going live following the game on Oct. 17. Fans can vote on their favorite commercial at heb.com/spurs immediately following the game on Oct. 20 when all six spots will be available to view.

Additionally, later in the season, H-E-B will hold an online auction, featuring wardrobe items and props from the commercials signed by current and former players. Proceeds from the effort will benefit Silver & Black Give Back, the nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which supports San Antonio’s youth through community service and sports.

This continued collaboration between H-E-B and Spurs Sports & Entertainment has led to community investment projects and provided Spurs fans and H-E-B customers with player appearances and fan appreciation events throughout the year.

About H-E-B

H-E-B, with sales of $25 billion, operates 400 stores in Texas and Mexico. Known for its innovation and community service, H-E-B celebrates its 113th anniversary this year. Recognized for its fresh food, quality products, convenient services, and a commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, H-E-B strives to provide the best customer experience and lowest prices. Based in San Antonio, H-E-B employs over 110,000 Partners in Texas and Mexico and serves millions of customers in more than 300 communities. For more information, visit H-E-B Newsroom and HEB.com.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is the premier provider of sports and entertainment in South Texas. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), San Antonio Rampage (AHL), Austin Spurs (NBA Development League), San Antonio FC (USL) and also manages the day-to-day operations of the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.