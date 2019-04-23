H-E-B stores in San Antonio to offer free coffee after every Spurs playoffs win

In San Antonio, when the Spurs win a playoff game you can now count on H-E-B to offer customers a free cup of coffee the day after the victory.

Starting immediately, customers can score any size cup of joe for free the morning after each game when the Silver and Black rack up a playoff win. The free-coffee promotion is available from 7-10 a.m. at San Antonio-area H-E-B stores and convenience stores that offer coffee by the cup.

No purchase is necessary to net a free coffee. Limit one free coffee per customer.

