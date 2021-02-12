GAME TIMES CHANGED FOR UPCOMING SPURS MATCHUPS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 11, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that four of the team’s upcoming games have new start times. San Antonio’s visit to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Feb. 17, will now start at 7 p.m. CST, while the Spurs game in New York on Saturday, Feb. 20, is now at noon. San Antonio’s first game back from the Rodeo Road Trip on Saturday, Feb. 27, against New Orleans is now at 7 p.m. CST, while the Silver and Black will wrap up the first half of the schedule on Thursday, March 4, hosting Oklahoma City at 8 p.m. CST. All four games will still be televised on FOX Sports Southwest. To view the full broadcast schedule, please visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2. The 2020-21 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

Wednesday, Feb. 17 at Cleveland – 7 p.m. CST

Saturday, Feb. 20 at New York – 12 p.m. CST

Saturday, Feb. 27 vs. New Orleans – 7 p.m. CST

Thursday, March 4 vs. Oklahoma City – 8 p.m. CST

– spurs.com –