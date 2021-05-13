GAME TIMES ANNOUNCED FOR WEEKEND MATCHUP WITH PHOENIX SUNS

SAN ANTONIO (May 13, 2021) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced the game times for this weekend’s back-to-back regular season finale vs. the Phoenix Suns. Saturday and Sunday’s games vs. the Suns will take place at 1 p.m. CDT. Both games will be televised on Bally Sports Southwest. To view the full broadcast schedule, please visit Spurs.com or download the Official Spurs Mobile App.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2. The 2020-21 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

Saturday, May 15 vs. Phoenix – 1 p.m. CDT

Sunday, May 16 vs. Phoenix – 1 p.m. CDT

