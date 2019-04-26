GAME 7 SPURS PLAYOFFS WATCH PARTY SET FOR SATURDAY AT THE FRIENDLY SPOT ICE HOUSE

SAN ANTONIO (April 25, 2019) – Supporters of the Silver & Black are invited to attend a free Spurs Playoffs Watch Party at The Friendly Spot Ice House on Saturday, April 27 as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Tipoff in Denver is set for 9 p.m. CT on FOX Sports Southwest. The Spurs 2019 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B.

Fans attending the free event can enjoy Budweiser drink specials and exclusive giveaways like Spurs Playoffs gear, signed memorabilia and Spurs Budweiser pint glasses. The party starts at 9 p.m. and is open to fans of all ages with entertainment from The Coyote, the Spurs Hype Squad, DJ Quake and Spurs In-Arena Host Rebecca Perez.

Spurs Playoffs Watch Party

Game 7 | Saturday, April 27 at 9 p.m.

The Friendly Spot Ice House

943 S. Alamo St.

San Antonio, TX 78205