SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 22, 2018) -- The San Antonio Spurs and Frost Bank today announced an expanded multi-year marketing partnership that will make the banking, investments, and insurance company the first-ever jersey sponsor of the Silver and Black. The deal will also include a comprehensive community engagement platform as well as expanded in-arena and digital presences.

“We’re proud to be a sponsor and a partner with such a well-regarded, successful organization as the Spurs,” said Frost Chairman and CEO Phil Green. “We wanted to partner with them because Frost and the Spurs share the same values of integrity, caring and excellence.

“All across Texas, Frost bankers can be recognized by the Frost logo pins they proudly wear. When our customers see us wearing the logo, they know it’s a sign they’ll be treated honestly and fairly. When we see our colleagues wearing the logo, we know that’s someone who’s part of the Frost family and who shares our values. As we welcome the Spurs into the Frost family, we hope they will wear the logo as proudly as we do.”

“It was very important for us to find a jersey patch partner that best aligned with our company culture and values, and Frost Bank is the perfect match as demonstrated in the exemplary professional and community service that they have provided to Texans for now over 150 years,” said Rick Pych, Spurs Sports & Entertainment President and CEO. “In our 45 years of partnership with Frost, we have witnessed firsthand the commitment to building long-term caring relationships with their customers as well as to the communities in which they serve.”

Beginning in the 2018-19 season, the Spurs jersey will feature Frost’s signature sunburst logo on the left breast as the two iconic Texas brands celebrate more than 45 years as partners. The jerseys will be unveiled prior to the start of the season and debuted on the court when the Spurs host the Miami Heat on Sept. 30 in the first game of the 2018 preseason.

Frost Bank and the Spurs first joined forces in 1973 when Tom C. Frost provided the financing necessary to move the franchise to San Antonio. Throughout the 45-year relationship, Spurs Sports & Entertainment has also relied on Frost as its longest-tenured partner and bank.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Frost Bank is a Texas institution focused on integrity, caring, and excellence. Since 2010 Frost annually has received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in Texas in J.D. Power’s U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Frost is also a 29-time recipient of the Greenwich & Associates Excellence Awards for Middle Market and Small Business Banking.

About Frost

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $31.5 billion in assets at March 31, 2018. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.