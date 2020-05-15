FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST TO REPLAY SAN ANTONIO SPURS’ FIVE HISTORIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

IRVING, TX - (May 15, 2020) - FOX Sports Southwest, the television home of the San Antonio Spurs, will continue to replay Spurs “classic” moments with a showcase of all 20 winning games that chronicle the franchise’s five NBA Championship Finals appearances.

Fans will be able to relive these historic wins in primetime with the next game airing on Saturday, May 16, as the 1999 Spurs, led by NBA All-Stars Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Sean Elliott pulled off an exciting one-point win in Game 5 over the New York Knicks.

The Finals lineup will continue with the 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014 championship victories, including the hoisting of five NBA Larry O’Brien Championship trophies.

The complete schedule is below, subject to change: