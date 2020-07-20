FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST TO PROVIDE LIVE BROADCASTS OF REGULAR SEASON SPURS GAMES

SAN ANTONIO (July 20, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today that FOX Sports Southwest (FSSW) will carry each of the team’s eight remaining regular season matchups locally, as well as a July 28 scrimmage against the Indiana Pacers. The Spurs are set to restart the 2019-20 regular season on July 31 vs. the Sacramento Kings, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Throughout the restart, the NBA will provide unique viewing angles and audio to enhance the viewing experience during each broadcast. Spurs fans are encouraged to follow along via the Spurs App during the broadcasts to challenge other fans in trivia and predictive gaming.

In his 17th season with the broadcast team, Bill Land will handle play-by-play via remote setup inside the AT&T Center in San Antonio, alongside former Spur and veteran analyst Sean Elliott. Dan Weiss will continue his sophomore season as the primary studio host, and will be joined by former Spur Matt Bonner.

Each regular-season FSSW broadcast will include 30-minute “Spurs Live” pre and post-game shows. All FSSW games will be streamed live through FOX Sports GO. The FOX Sports GO app is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. FSSW has been televising Spurs games since 1987.

All Spurs games can be heard on WOAI-AM 1200 and in Spanish on KXTN AM-1350 and 107.5 FM HD2. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

**No Spurs Live pre or post-game show

