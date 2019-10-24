DETAILS ANNOUNCED FOR TONY PARKER JERSEY RETIREMENT NIGHT PRESENTED BY H-E-B AND SWBC

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 24, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced additional details for Tony Parker’s Jersey Retirement Night, presented by H-E-B and SWBC, set for Monday, Nov. 11 when the Silver and Black host the Memphis Grizzlies at 6:30 p.m. CT in the AT&T Center. A special postgame ceremony honoring Parker will be broadcast live from the Spurs court on FOX Sports Southwest and the FOX Sports app as well as carried live by WOAI-AM 1200 and KXTN 1350 AM/107.5 FM HD2. FOX Sports Southwest will also carry a half-hour Spurs Live pregame show starting at 6 p.m. CT.

All fans in attendance will receive an exclusive commemorative Tony Parker shirt and Fanbangos courtesy of H-E-B and SWBC. In commemoration of the retirement of Parker’s No. 9 jersey, a nine-piece art exhibit will be on display in the arena. The collection, commissioned for the occasion, includes pieces from local as well as French artists.

Fans can also take advantage of photo opportunities with a 3-D display at the East Entrance to the arena, replica banners of Parker’s retired jersey on the Plaza and Balcony Levels, photos from throughout his 17-year career in San Antonio, and trophies from Parker’s four NBA Championships with the Spurs. Fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #MerciTony to share their favorite memories of the Spurs legend’s time in the Alamo City.

Prior to the game, the Spurs will warm up in special Tony Parker shooting shirts. The Spurs Fan Shop will feature a collection of gear and other items celebrating the career of the veteran guard.

In addition to single-game tickets, suites for individual games are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5661. Discounted tickets and unique experiences are also available through group tickets. Contact a group sales representative at (210) 444-5959 or learn more at Spurs.com/groups. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

– Spurs.com –