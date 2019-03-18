Details Announced for Manu Ginobili Jersey Retirement Night Presented by H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO (March 18, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced additional details for Manu Ginobili’s Jersey Retirement Night, presented by H-E-B, on Thursday, March 28 when the Silver and Black host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. CT in the AT&T Center. A special postgame ceremony honoring Ginobili will be broadcast live from the Spurs court on FOX Sports Southwest and the FOX Sports app as well as carried live by WOAI-AM 1200 and KXTN-FM 107.5. FOX Sports Southwest will also carry an expanded one-hour Spurs Live pregame show starting at 6:30 p.m. CT.



All fans in attendance will receive an exclusive commemorative Manu Ginobili hat and Manu Ginobili Fanbangos courtesy of H-E-B. Fans can also take advantage of photo opportunities with a replica banner of Ginobili’s retired No. 20 jersey, photos from throughout his 16-year career in San Antonio, a 3-D display, and trophies from Ginobili’s four NBA Championships with the Spurs. Prior to the game, the Spurs will warm up in special Manu Ginobili shooting shirts. Argentina native and Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Michelle Leclerq will sing the Argentine National Anthem prior to the game, and Austin-based husband-and-wife country duo Bruce Robison and Kelly Willis will perform the US National Anthem.

Spurs.com and Spurs social media accounts are taking a look back at the four-time NBA Champion’s illustrious career with a Manu Moments retrospective that highlights the impact Ginobili has had on San Antonio, the Spurs, and the global basketball community. Fans are encouraged to participate in the celebration by submitting personal stories, moments and messages on social media using the hashtag #GraciasManu.

A limited number of tickets are still available for Ginobili’s Jersey Retirement Night. Private suites are also available while supplies last for parties of up to 21. To purchase a Terrace Level suite, call 210-444-5661. To ensure an authentic and secure purchase for this and all other Spurs games go to Spurs.com. The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B.