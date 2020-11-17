DEMAR DEROZAN EXERCISES PLAYER OPTION

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 16, 2020) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that guard DeMar DeRozan has exercised his player option for the 2020-21 season.

In two seasons with the Spurs, DeRozan has averaged 21.6 points, 5.9 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 34.5 minutes while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 83.7 percent from the foul line. Last season, DeRozan and league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo were the only two players in the NBA to average 20-plus points, 5-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists while shooting over 50.0 percent from the field. He is also the first player in Spurs history to total more than 3,000 points, 800 rebounds and 800 assists in his first two seasons in San Antonio.

A two-time All-NBA selection, DeRozan is one of just five players to score 1,500-plus points in each of the last five seasons, joining LeBron James, James Harden, Damian Lillard and Russell Westbrook.

An 11-year veteran, DeRozan was originally drafted by the Toronto Raptors with the ninth overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. For his career, the four-time All-Star has appeared in 820 games, averaging 20.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 34.0 minutes. DeRozan has seen action in 58 playoff games, averaging 21.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 37.3 minutes.

