DEJOUNTE MURRAY SELECTED TO 2022 NBA ALL-STAR GAME

​SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 7, 2022) – The NBA today announced that San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been selected as an injury replacement for Draymond Green in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The fifth-year Spur will make his first career All-Star appearance.

Murray is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.0 assists this season. The Spurs guard holds averages of 19.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists and 2.06 steals. There has never been a player in NBA history that has averaged more than 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.0 steals for an entire season.

Leading the league in steals and ranking fourth in assists, Murray has 10 triple-doubles this season which is second in the league behind only Denver’s Nikola Jokić (14). The former Washington Husky has twice as many triple-doubles already this year (10) than any other player in Spurs history previously had in an entire season (5, David Robinson in 1993-94 and Johnny Moore in 1984-85).

Murray becomes the first Spurs player named to an All-Star roster since LaMarcus Aldridge in 2019. The Spurs have now had at least one All-Star selection in 41 of the 45 All-Star Games since joining the NBA in 1976, the most of any team in that span.

Joining Murray as Western Conference All-Stars are: LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Ja Morant (Memphis), Nikola Jokić (Denver), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State), Stephen Curry (Golden State), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Luka Doncic (Dallas), Rudy Gobert (Utah), Draymond Green (Golden State), Donovan Mitchell (Utah), Chris Paul (Phoenix), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota).

The Eastern Conference All-Stars: Kevin Durant (Brooklyn), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Trae Young (Atlanta), DeMar DeRozan (Chicago), Jimmy Butler (Miami), Darius Garland (Cleveland), Zach Lavine (Chicago), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee), James Harden (Brooklyn), Jayson Tatum (Boston), Fred VanVleet (Toronto), LaMelo Ball (Charlotte – injury replacement).

The 71st NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, where there will be a celebration for the league’s 75th anniversary.

- spurs.com -