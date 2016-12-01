The San Antonio Spurs and FOX Sports Southwest are proud to host Spurs College Spirit Nights
As part of College Spirit Nights, the first 300 college students, alumni, administrators, and friends to purchase their school’s ticket package* will receive a special college branded San Antonio Spurs shirt!
Special Ticket Package Includes:
-Discounted Game Ticket
-Exclusive Spurs/University logo shirt
December 6 - University of Baylor Night: Spurs vs Sacramento Kings @ 7:30PM
Come out and celebrate with your fellow Bears as you watch the Spurs take on the Sacramento Kings! The first 300 tickets purchased will come with a limited edition Baylor and Spurs co-branded shirt!
December 19 - Texas Tech University: Spurs vs Nets @ 7:30PM
Come out and celebrate with your fellow Red Raiders as you watch the Spurs take on the Brooklyn Nets! The first 300 tickets purchased will come with a limited edition Texas Tech and Spurs co-branded shirt!
January 6 - Texas A&M University: Spurs vs Bucks @ 7:30PM
Come out and celebrate with your fellow Aggies as you watch the Spurs take on the Milwaukee Bucks! The first 300 tickets purchased will come with a limited edition Texas A&M and Spurs co-branded shirt!
January 17 - Texas State University : Spurs vs Hawks @ 7:30PM
Come out and celebrate with your fellow Bobcats as you watch the Spurs take on the Atlanta Hawks! The first 300 tickets purchased will come with a limited edition Texas State and Spurs co-branded shirt!
January 24 - University of Texas San Antonio : Spurs vs Suns @ 7:30PM
Come out and celebrate with your fellow Road Runners as you watch the Spurs take on the Pheonix Suns! The first 300 tickets purchased will come with a limited edition UTSA and Spurs co-branded shirt!
February 1 - University of Incarnate Word: Spurs vs Hornets @ 8:00PM
Come out and celebrate with your fellow Cardinals as you watch the Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets! The first 300 tickets purchased will come with a limited edition UIW and Spurs co-branded shirt!
February 26 -University of Texas: Spurs vs Mavericks @ 6:30PM
Come out and celebrate with your fellow Longhorns as you watch the Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks! The first 300 tickets purchased will come with a limited edition UT and Spurs co-branded shirt!
*Tickets are subject to availability. Limited inventory, order today!
