CHEF JOHNNY HERNANDEZ TO BRING LOCAL FARE FROM LA GLORIA AND BURGERTECA TO THE AT&T CENTER

SAN ANTONIO (Aug. 29, 2018) – A new culinary destination will open at the AT&T Center this fall when Chef Johnny Hernandez brings concepts from his popular restaurant portfolio to the building’s East Concourse on the Balcony Level.

Beginning in November, guests at San Antonio Spurs games, concerts, and special events will be treated to a unique experience that includes cuisine options from La Gloria and Burgerteca, a specialty bar, and seating options for patrons. The area will be accessible to every fan inside the AT&T Center. A new wall-to-wall viewpoint overlooking the arena bowl and TVs throughout the space will ensure that fans won’t miss a moment of the action.

“In recent years I have seen venues across the country incorporate their local chef community in the interest of elevating the guest experience for loyal sports fans,” Hernandez said. “There is nothing more exciting for us than to be partnering with a beloved local organization like Spurs Sports & Entertainment to enrich the culinary experience at the AT&T Center for the San Antonio community.”

Chef Hernandez will curate a menu for the destination, pulling fan-favorite menu items from his take on traditional Mexican street foods at La Gloria and reimagined classic hamburgers at Burgerteca. A premium bar will be the centerpiece of the space, with rare tequilas, fusion blends, signature margaritas, and more. Additional details and construction updates will be released at a later date.