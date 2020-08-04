BRAKE CHECK TO DONATE OVER $26,000 TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF SAN ANTONIO WITH HELP FROM SPURS FAST BREAK PROMOTION

SAN ANTONIO (August 4, 2020) – San Antonio Spurs partner Brake Check has announced that it will donate $26,909 to Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio, thanks to its Keep the Change initiative and the Spurs Fast Break promotion.

Through its longstanding Spurs Fast Break promotion, Brake Check pledges $20 per fast break point scored by the Silver and Black, totaling nearly $17,000 through March of 2020, and continuing through the NBA restart in Orlando. The Keep the Change initiative has raised nearly $10,000 from customers who offer to “round up” their service repair ticket to the nearest dollar.

“The Boys & Girls Club provides so much to our community,” said Brake Check President David Peveto. “Brake Check and our customers take pride in being able to help support them for over 20 years and look forward to continuing these efforts well into the future.”

Through the donations, Brake Check continues its 20-year tradition of helping Boys & Girls Clubs of America to provide a safe environment, high-quality programs, and unique experiences to level the playing field for all kids.

About Brake Check

Founded in 1968, Brake Check is a family owned and operated company which is proud to have been serving Texas for over 50 years. Brake Check services brakes as well as performs oil changes and alignments. The foundation of the business is, and always will be, to “Do It Right!” By providing only the highest quality parts, transparent information and customer fairness, Brake Check will continue to deliver drivers peace of mind today and tomorrow.

About The Boys and Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,300 Clubs serve nearly 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta.

