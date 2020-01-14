BEST NEW ARTIST NOMINEE BLACK PUMAS TO PLAY POSTGAME CONCERT AT THE AT&T CENTER ON FEBRUARY 1

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 14, 2020) – Fans with a ticket to the San Antonio Spurs game vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 1 will be treated to a free, GRAMMY-worthy postgame performance from 2020 Best New Artist-nominated duo Black Pumas in the Bud Light Courtyard. Tickets for the game are available now at Spurs.com.

The soul, funk, and R&B pair from Austin will perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this evening, airing locally on NBC (WOAI-TV) at 10:30 p.m. CT. Black Pumas are nominated for Best New Artist alongside seven other breakout acts including Lizzo and Billie Eilish. The 2020 GRAMMY Awards are set for Sunday, Jan. 26.

Formed in 2017 by GRAMMY-winning producer and guitarist Adrian Quesada and vocalist Eric Burton, Black Pumas has been quickly on the rise on the way to the band’s first GRAMMY nomination. The 2019 Austin Music Awards ‘Best New Band’ and ‘Best Song’ (“Black Moon Rising”) winners are fresh off of three sold-out tours in the US, EU, and UK in support of their eponymous breakout album. Black Pumas will return to the road just days after their AT&T Center performance for the European leg of their 2020 tour.

Tickets for the game on Feb. 1 start at just $10 and are available at Spurs.com. Suites are also available and can be booked by calling (210) 444-5661. Discounted tickets and unique experiences are also available through group tickets. Contact a group sales representative at (210) 444-5959 or learn more at Spurs.com/groups. The 2019-20 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

