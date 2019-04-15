BEXAR GOODS CO. CREATES SPURS PLAYOFFS COLLECTION IN CELEBRATION OF 22 STRAIGHT POSTSEASON APPEARANCES

SAN ANTONIO (April 15, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs and Bexar Goods Co. have once again teamed up for a limited line of premium leather goods and apparel, just in time for the team’s 22nd consecutive NBA Playoffs appearance.

The nine-piece collection, which features hand-stitched wallets and field-tested apparel, will launch at the AT&T Center on Thursday, April 18 when the Spurs host the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. Beginning April 19, the collection will be sold at Outland Provisions, located at 2202 Broadway in San Antonio.

Each piece in the collection is handmade in San Antonio and the full series features Spurs branding with the team’s bright throwback look. Items are available in buck brown, black, and throwback Spurs colors.

BEXAR GOODS CO. SPURS COLLECTION

Classic 4 Bifold Wallet - the Bexar Goods Co. take on the timeless bifold wallet style

Vertical Card Wallet - the perfect compromise between the classic bifold style and a simple card wallet

Slim Wallet - one of the most simplistic wallet styles offered

Fob Keychain - leather fob keychain with Spurs throwback details and branding within

Valet Tray - constructed with thick premium leather and secured by solid copper rivets

Coasters - made using harness leather that will gradually age, drink after drink

Bexar Goods x Spurs Pin - enamel lapel piece in throwback style to bring spirit to any outfit

Baseball Cap - field-tested wool cap highlighted by the Spurs throwback logo in bold stitching

Bexar Goods x Spurs Sticker - to show team pride on any surface

About Bexar Goods Co.

Bexar Goods Co. originated as an outlet to create leather products that we wanted to use ourselves. Our vision is to create carry goods products that can journey the world with you, and develop character and charm from the environment and adventures they experience with you. We believe in ruggedness, simplicity, durability, and timelessness. BEXAR Goods Co. is the creative collaboration of a small team of craftsmen based in Bexar County, Texas, the heart of the Texas Hill Country, an area with a rich heritage in leather use for outdoor travel. While our roots are based in Central Texas, our vision and inspiration are drawn from cultures around the world.