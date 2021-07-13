AT&T CENTER OPENS ONE-OF-A-KIND EVENT SPACES FOR PRIVATE AND CORPORATE EVENTS

SAN ANTONIO (July 12, 2021) – The AT&T Center today announced it will open its facility to offer one-of-a-kind event spaces for private and corporate events. Home to the San Antonio Spurs, the new event spaces are unlike any others available in the area.

The options include the Spurs basketball homecourt, which can be set up for private VIP dinners or social events, or the arena floor can be converted for other events such as galas and fundraisers. La Gloria and Burgerteca offer vibrant spaces featuring culinary fan-favorites from renowned Chef Johnny Hernandez. Other spaces include the Bud Light Courtyard, H-E-B Fan Zone and exterior patios, SWBC Terrace Club Restaurant, Rock & Brews, terrace level business centers and suites, the east main entrance and outdoor grounds.

The space options flex to accommodate intimate groups of 20 to large-scale experiences for over 2,000 people. Visit attcenter.comfor information on how to reserve space for red carpet galas, holiday parties, business meetings, conventions, small events and much more.