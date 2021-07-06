AT&T CENTER KICKS OFF SUMMER AT FULL CAPACITY

SAN ANTONIO (July 6, 2021) – The AT&T Center today announced that it is lifting capacity and physical distancing restrictions and welcoming back fans with a full slate of events. The first few months feature a diverse lineup, including Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño on July 17, WWE RAW on August 16, Marc Anthony on August 27, and Harry Styles on September 9.

“We’re so proud of the role we play in helping to create moments that excite, especially as the community begins to rediscover live experiences,” said AT&T Center VP and General Manager Casey Heverling. “We are excited to once again hear and see our fans cheering in the AT&T Center for the first time since March 10, 2020.”

Since April 2020, Spurs Sports & Entertainment has made numerous changes to health and safety protocols within the AT&T Center. Several of those measures will remain in place to help keep everyone in the arena safe, such as the cashless and touchless experience for fans, from paying for parking to touchless ticketing to ordering food and beverages on the official Spurs mobile app. Enhanced surface sanitation efforts will be ongoing, including electrostatic sprayers used to sanitize the arena from floor to ceiling, Xenex UV robots for surface cleaning and designated “Clean Teams” focused on high-touch points. Upgraded air filtration and purification systems will also remain in place. For a full list of health and safety protocols, visit Our Commitment to you.

Fans will no longer be required to wear masks, undergo temperature checks, maintain physical distancing or answer health screening questions. Fans are encouraged to wear a mask if they are not fully vaccinated or if they live with someone at increased risk for severe illness.

Tickets are on sale now at ATTCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com for the full lineup of events below:

July 17, 2021: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño

August 12-13, 2021: Andrew Dice Clay

August 16, 2021: WWE RAW

August 27, 2021: Marc Anthony Tour

August 28, 2021: Banda MS

September 8, 2021: Deftones

September 9, 2021: Harry Styles

September 24-25, 2021: Brendan Schaub

September 26, 2021: Maluma World Tour

September 29, 2021: Dude Perfect

October 1, 2021: Pepe Aguilar

October 2, 2021: PBR Unleash the Beast Tour

October 6, 2021: Gold Over America Tour

October 7, 2021: Toby Mac

October 10, 2021: Alejandro Fernandez

October 16, 2021: Kane Brown

November 16, 2021: Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

November 20, 2021: Jo Koy

April 2, 2022: Eric Church

April 19, 2022: The Weeknd

