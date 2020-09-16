AT&T CENTER ANNOUNCED AS A BEXAR COUNTY POLLING SITE FOR 2020 GENERAL ELECTION

SAN ANTONIO (Sept. 16, 2020) – Bexar County announced today that the AT&T Center has been chosen to serve as a voting site during the upcoming election cycle, including early voting days from Oct. 13-30 and Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3. For more information go to spurs.com/vote2020.

“As stewards of the AT&T Center, it was important for our organization to pursue this opportunity and collaborate with the county for safe voting locations in our community,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford. “We firmly believe that voting is one of the most important and effective steps towards achieving equity for all. We’re proud that the AT&T Center has always been a place where the community comes together and it’s now a privilege to be able to turn it into a safe space where all voices can be heard.”

“Our goal from day one has been to expand opportunities for voters to engage in the process, particularly in larger venues where we can maximize spacing and ensure safety," said Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez. "This partnership with the Spurs is emblematic of what our hometown organization represents: community, civic engagement and giving back. It’s a true win-win.”

This will be the first time the AT&T Center has been utilized for voting in a general election. The 13,725 sq. ft. space on the Plaza Level concourse will allow for a larger voter turnout as the City of San Antonio and Bexar County continue to practice social distancing guidelines.

