AT&T CENTER AND TOYOTA FIELD EARN INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED WELL HEALTH-SAFETY RATING

SAN ANTONIO (April 7, 2021) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment today announced the AT&T Center and Toyota Field have earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for their efforts to prioritize the health and safety of staff and guests. The AT&T Center is home to the San Antonio Spurs and the first NBA arena in Texas to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating. Toyota Field is home to San Antonio FC and marks another first for Texas as the first USL soccer stadium in the state to earn this certification.

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing building and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

“For our staff and guests, the WELL Health-Safety Rating goes beyond our efforts to respond to COVID-19,” said AT&T Center VP and General Manager Casey Heverling. “For SS&E, this is a new standard we are proactively taking for everyone who enters one of our facilities. This rating assures our guests that we’re taking every step possible to provide the healthiest and safest environment possible and are committed to maintaining these standards.” Since April 2020, SS&E has made numerous changes to policies, procedures and operations within the AT&T Center and Toyota Field. For a full list of enhanced health and safety updates and protocols, visit Our Commitment to you.

To achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating, SS&E provided detailed information about health and safety programs in 18 areas for each facility and underwent to two comprehensive reviews evaluating criteria for each:

Reduce surface contact Improve cleaning practices Preferred cleaning, disinfection and sanitation products Reduce respiratory particle exposure Develop emergency preparedness plan Plan for healthy re-entry Provide emergency resources

Provide health benefits Support mental health recovery Promote flu vaccines Promote a smoke-free environment Develop Legionella management plan Monitor air and water quality Manage mold and moisture Promote health and wellness Share food inspection information

The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralized source and governing body to validate efforts made by owners and operators. It leverages insights drawn from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) Task Force on COVID-19, in addition to guidance on the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections developed by the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), global disease control and prevention centers and emergency management agencies, as well as recognized standard-making associations such as ASTM International and ASHRAE, and leading academic and research institutions, as well as core principles already established by IWBI’s WELL Building Standard, the premier framework for advancing health in buildings and spaces of all kinds.

AT&T Center and Toyota Field were awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating following the successful completion of third-party documentation review by Green Building Certification Institute to confirm it has met the feature specific intents and requirements.

- Spurs -