Two of East, West Best Collide in Houston

Scene Setter:

In a battle between the Eastern and Western Conference four-seeds, the 76ers (41-24) will look to rebound Friday in Texas against the Houston Rockets (39-25).

The matchup offers both teams the chance to tie the third-seeded teams in their respective conferences, and ushers in a rematch of one of the Sixers’ statement victories this season.

For the Sixers in particular, they will look to move past Wednesday’s 108-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

"I believe we will be better for it,” Brown said. “I believe we will learn from it.”

In the defeat, Jimmy Butler led his team with 22 points, four assists, and three steals. Ben Simmons added 18 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and four steals.

Last time around against the Rockets, the Sixers earned a Jan. 21 121-93 win at The Center on the strength of a quality defensive performance. High-octane Houston was held to 36.0 percent shooting, and managed to hit just 11 of 42 3-point attempts.

Unlike the previous meeting between the clubs, the Sixers have Tobias Harris. The Rockets, meanwhile, boast a healthy Chris Paul and Clint Capela.

Harris has scored 20 points or more in eight of his 11 games since the trade deadline, including three double-doubles.

“There is a sort of quiet assassin that just sort of moves,” Brett Brown said of Harris. “I just really enjoy coaching him.”

In the absence of Joel Embiid (knee) and Boban Marjanovic (knee), veteran Amir Johnson is expected to start Friday. He got the nod in both games of the team’s back-to-back earlier this week.

Johnson recorded 13 points, five rebounds and two blocks in Tuesday’s 114-106 win over the Orlando Magic, and nine points and eight boards in Wednesday’s loss.

Opponent Outlook:

Holding the league’s longest active win streak, the Rockets enter Friday’s contest seeking their 7th straight victory. The Rockets are fourth in the Western Conference behind reigning MVP James Harden’s ridiculous season, averaging a career-high 36.7 points per game. Chris Paul (15.8 ppg, 8.3 apg) has injected energy and scoring into the starting lineup since his Jan. 25 return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for 17 games.

Follow Along:

• Audio: 97.5 FM The Fanatic / Sixers Radio Network

• Video: ESPN / NBC Sports Philadelphia / NBC Sports MyTeams app