Training Camp | Early Storylines Taking Shape

Heading into the 76ers’ annual Blue x White Scrimmage, there was a handful of things I was looking forward to keeping tabs on. The event would have marked the Sixers’ first extensive live action of any kind in public since training camp started last Saturday.

Now, as a result of the event’s postponement, attention shifts to the pre-season opener.

Just for the heck of it, here’s a list of what I had planned to track during the scrimmage. The same list will be in hand again on Friday, when the Sixers host Melbourne United at The Center.

1. The team, and the fans.

This might be a totally biased take, but IMO, there’s more fervor surrounding the Sixers right now than any other pro sports franchise in the city. While last season’s finish left a sting, the anticipation for what comes next feels like it’s been building and building ever since Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals ended. For this reason, I was really eager to see how the sold-out crowd greeted the team Tuesday for its first official appearance of the year. And for as much as the fans want to see the Sixers, the excitement seems to be shared with the players themselves.

2. Anything and Everything Markelle Fultz

Fultz - and his impact on the Sixers - figures to be one of the season’s most prominent storylines, and not just during training camp, but the regular season as well. By all accounts, he’s looking and feeling good, and impressing in practices. It should be compelling to watch how the 2017 no. 1 pick jumps back into the fray.

3. Joel Embiid, the Dominator

Embiid knows he’s already pretty darn good, but also (refreshingly) understands he can get better. Whether it was at the Sixers’ training complex in Camden, on his own in Los Angeles, or anywhere else he went this past summer, the forward-center approached his off-season with purpose. Now that Embiid says he’s intent on being even more of an inside presence, his game could reach even higher heights.

4. Ben Simmons’ Takes, Not Makes

As an NBA first-timer last season, Simmons had little problem imposing his will on the paint. Nearly 80.0 percent of the Aussie’s field goal attempts came from within 10 feet of the basket (where he converted 61.0 percent of his shots), and he averaged 12.7 points in the paint per game (fourth-best in the NBA). The corollary to all of this, of course, is that Simmons didn’t go for many mid-range shots. Take - not even necessarily make - a few jumpers here and there, and this reporter thinks (and I’m certainly not alone) that the efforts will be rewarded in the form of keeping the opposition honest.

5. Rotation Insights

With the Sixers bringing back the entirety of a starting five that manufactured the NBA’s top net rating a season ago, many of the top spots in Brett Brown’s rotation figure to be spoken for heading into the 2018-2019 campaign. As for how the sixth-year head coach will utilize a fully healthy Markelle Fultz; new additions Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala; returning players Jerryd Bayless, Amir Johnson, Furkan Korkmaz, and T.J. McConnell; and rookies Jonah Bolden and Landry Shamet (Zhaire Smith eventually, too), we should start to get initial clues based on personnel groupings that surface in scrimmages and pre-season games.

And those were the top items on my list for Tuesday.

The wait will end up being a few days longer than originally expected, but Friday’s pre-season debut should start to give us a better sense of how these noteworthy subplots will begin to shake themselves out.