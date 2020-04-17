TOM's Talks | George Lynch

Drafted 12th overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in 1993, George Lynch played for the 76ers from 1999-2001, providing a key defensive presence on a memorable team that reached the NBA Finals.

On this week’s episode of TOM’s Talks, Lynch joins Tom McGinnis to discuss his memories of his time with the Sixers, what he’s learned in his career as a coach, plus his impressions of Shake Milton, whom he coached at SMU.

Tom McGinnis: You talked about the 2000-01 team being built around Allen Iverson. You saw the incredible scoring performances, him playing through injuries. What was it like to be a teammate of Iverson's?

George Lynch: "I was more mesmerized on the things that he was able to do off the court. One night, we played the Spurs at the [Alamo] Dome, and they had the turf down on half the field. We were walking off, found a football, and we [started] throwing passes. "They always talked about [Iverson] as a football player. He really did have a lot of talent on the football field. He probably could’ve played in the NFL if he wanted to - if not some big time college football. "And then was gifted at drawing. He could rap as an artist. And, he had a big heart. Him as a teammate off the court was more impressive than some of the other franchise players I’ve been on [other teams with]. He did not want to miss a game. He played in every game possible, and he played one hundred percent."

TM: You were one of [the Sixers'] designated defenders. That position - the three, the four - those are hard assignments. And at 6-foot-9, you might have been undersized in a lot of those matchups. What was it like guarding some of the best players in the NBA?

GL: "It was a great challenge. When you see your teammates like Eric Snow, Aaron McKie, Theo [Ratliff], [Dikembe] Mutombo, Tyrone Hill - no one was really griping about the assignments that we had, it was just a team effort. We all played within our strengths and weaknesses, which allowed Allen to be Allen. We knew Allen was going to take the majority of the shots, so we didn’t really have to expend too much energy on that end, so we had a lot to give on the defensive end."

TM: What did you see in Shake Milton [when Lynch coached him at SMU], and what do you see now?

GL: "Shake can definitely score. The more he played, he had that smooth, ‘I’m not going to rush, you’re not going to speed me up.’ He had long arms, he had a vision that none of the other guys [had]. He showed the skillset and the basketball IQ for a high-level NBA player. And he could score."

