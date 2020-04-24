TOM's Talks | Billy Lange

For as much success as the 76ers have had developing players during Brett Brown's tenure, the club has been a breeding ground for young coaches as well.

Billy Lange was an assistant under Brown for parts of Brown's first six seasons, before Lange, a native of Haddon Heights, NJ, was hired last spring to take the helm of the Saint Joseph's University Hawks.

On the latest episode of TOM's Talks, Sixers radio announcer Tom McGinnis catches up with Lange, who reflects on his first season leading a Big 5 program, and the time he spent with his boyhood NBA team.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation.

Tom McGinnis: How would you describe your first season at Saint Joseph's?

Billy Lange: "Of all the years I’ve coached as a head coach and an assistant, this was one of the most rewarding in this facet - this was one of the most competitive, spirit-filled, engaged groups I’ve ever been around from Day One until the end. These guys came to work. We might have had two bad practices all year. My experience with Brett in the first few years with the 76ers gave me a different lens on that type of process than I probably would have had if I didn’t have that experience with the 76ers. We were able to keep the focus on the gain rather than the gap. We were able to step back and see the trajectory of the group and the program, and we were excited."

TM: What's it like to run a program, and put into place all the things you've learned during your coaching career?

BL: "I’ve had great mentors first, from Speedy Morris at La Salle, to Herb Magee to what is now Jefferson University, to Jay Wright, to Brett Brown, to my father, who I played for and grew up under going to his games, so I take a little bit of everything I’ve learned from them. Then I’ve had my own tenure as head coach, once in Division III, once at the Naval Academy, where I can harken back to successes and failures…and then put all that together, and now it culminates in an opportunity to be a head coach in the Big 5 at Saint Joseph’s. This is about as ready as I would have been for a position like this, and yet I still have so much more to grow, so I’m excited for that as well."

TM: You've been a lifelong Sixers fans. Seven years ago, you get to work for the team. What was that like?

BL: "I could have stayed with the 76ers for the rest of my life. I loved being part of that organization, and I loved being in the NBA. I could have stayed in the NBA for the rest of my life. It’s just truly an opportunity I had to be at a place in high regard is the only reason I was pulled from there. This just was epic for me. For me, being at Saint Joe’s was a dream. "The opportunity I had to be with the 76ers was a dream too, and in many ways it was perfect for the type of person I am. I actually enjoyed the Process part of it. It was painful to win 10 games, particularly when you’re playing 82 of them. But the enjoyment of watching guys like Robert Covington and Jerami Grant and drawing and learning from guys like Brett, Lloyd Pierce, Mike D’Antoni, Chad Iske, these were memories. True memories. "To think I actually had an opportunity to coach this team when I stood in line to get a poster signed by Dr. J after they won the ’83 championship, to just be some small part of the history of the Philadelphia 76ers is a blessing."

