Team Re-Signs Johnson

PHILADELPHIA – JULY 16, 2018 – Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown announced today that the team has re-signed forward-center Amir Johnson. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Our experience with Amir last year confirms to us, on so many levels, that he is a perfect fit for our young and developing team,” said Brown. “His work ethic, leadership and buy-in to team-first basketball, all comes to mind when I think of his value to our ball club and his acceptance of a back-up role to All-Star Joel Embiid is priceless. We are thrilled to have Amir and his family back in our program and I know this feeling is a shared by all of his teammates.”

A native of Los Angeles, Johnson returns to the 76ers after helping the team to a 52-30 record in 2017-18, the team’s best in a regular season since 2000-01. He appeared in 74 games a season ago, posting 4.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.8 minutes per game, while shooting .538 from the field.

At the second annual NBA Awards presented by Kia, Johnson was named the recipient of the second-ever Hustle Award, which is presented to the NBA player with the highest aggregate hustle score each year. With averages of 2.5 screen assists, 1.0 deflections, 0.7 loose balls recovered, .08 charges drawn and 5.5 contested shots per contest, he bested Indiana’s Thaddeus Young for the highest hustle score in 2017-18.

A 6-foot-9 forward-center, Johnson was originally selected by Detroit in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2005 NBA Draft and has appeared in 819 career games (479 starts) across 13 seasons with Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto and the Pistons. He holds lifetime averages of 7.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.7 minutes per game while shooting .572 percent from the field. His .572 field-goal percentage ranks eighth in NBA history and fourth among active players, behind only DeAndre Jordan, Tyson Chandler and Dwight Howard.