Matisse Thybulle Named to NBA All-Defensive Second Team

PHILADELPHIA – MAY 20, 2022 – The NBA announced today that Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers earned All-Defensive Second Team honors. This Second Team selection makes Thybulle the seventh 76er ever be named to multiple All-Defensive teams after he was named to the 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

In his third NBA season, he appeared in a career-high 66 games (50 starts), averaging a career-high 1.7 steals and tying a career-best mark with 1.1 blocks per game, joining Nerlens Noel and Hall of Famers Barkley and Erving as the only 76ers to post such averages in a season. He was the only player in the league to average at least 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks, and the first NBA player to do so since 2019-20.

As a perimeter defender, Thybulle was a disruptor for three-point shooters with a league-leading 23 blocked threes, seven more than any other NBA player. This helped lead Thybulle to 60 blocks within his first 60 outings, making him the first guard since Dwyane Wade to do so in consecutive seasons.

Overall this season, opponents had a field goal percentage of .407 on attempts when Thybulle was defending the shot which was tied for the second-best mark in the NBA among players with at least 500 field goals defended.

By the end of the year, Thybulle totaled 115 steals and 71 blocks this season, making him the only player to top 110 steals and 70 blocks. Thybulle is also the seventh player in team history with at least 110 swipes and 70 rejections in a season.

For his career, Thybulle has come up with 313 steals and 189 blocks in 196 games, making him one of eight players since steals and blocks were first tracked in 1973-74 to do so within their first 200 career games. He’s played 4,270 career minutes and is the only player on the list to see action in fewer than 5,000.

Thybulle’s defensive presence helped lead Philadelphia to a 51-31 (.622) record, marking the team’s second consecutive season winning at least 60-percent of its games. This .622-win percentage gives Philadelphia 16 82-game seasons with a win percentage of .600-or-better.

Thybulle's teammate, five-time NBA All-Star and MVP runner-up, Joel Embiid, received three All-Defensive First Team and 27 Second Team votes.

The voting results for the 2021-22 NBA All-Defensive First and Second Team are below.