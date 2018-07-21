Team Trades Player Contract of Richaun Holmes to Phoenix in Exchange For Cash Considerations

PHILADELPHIA — JULY 20, 2018 — Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown announced today that the team has received cash considerations from Phoenix in exchange for the player contract of forward-center Richaun Holmes.

In three NBA seasons with the 76ers, Holmes appeared in 156 games (20 starts) and averaged 7.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16.9 minutes per game.

Holmes was selected by Philadelphia in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft after three seasons at Bowling Green.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 48 playoff appearances over 69 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.