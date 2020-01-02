Team Statement on the Passing of David Stern

The Philadelphia 76ers organization mourns the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern.

Mr. Stern helped revolutionize the game of basketball on and off the court. His leadership and innovative approach propelled the NBA to unprecedented growth, benefiting teams, players and fans alike.

He also helped mentor and develop hundreds of the industry’s leading executives, many of whom we are fortunate to now have as part of the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment family.

Mr. Stern’s impact on the NBA and landscape of sports cannot be understated, and his energy, passion and competitive spirit will be greatly missed.

We offer our sincere condolences to his wife Dianne, their children and family.