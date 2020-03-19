Team Statement

STATEMENT FROM THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The Philadelphia 76ers, in consultation with medical experts and the NBA, received the recommendation that certain individuals from the organization, including players, coaches and specific basketball operations support staff, be tested for COVID-19. The tests were secured and processed privately.

Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19. All other tests results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required.

Pursuant to CDC guidelines, the individuals are in self-isolation and will be monitored closely by medical professionals.

The health of our players, staff, fans and community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time.

We extend our gratitude and appreciation to the public health and medical communities for their tireless efforts during these challenging times, as well as to our fans and partners for their support.