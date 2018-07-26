Team Signs Shake Milton to Two-Way Contract

TEAM AGREES TO TERMS WITH ITS SECOND-ROUND SELECTION

PHILADELPHIA — JULY 26, 2018 — Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown announced today that the team has signed guard Shake Milton to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man NBA regular-season roster. A two-way player for the 76ers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats – but can spend up to 45 days with the 76ers, not including any time spent with Philadelphia prior to the start of Blue Coats’ training camp or following the conclusion of Delaware’s regular season.

The 76ers acquired the draft rights to Milton (No. 54 overall) from Dallas in a draft-night trade in exchange for the draft rights to the No. 56 overall pick, Ray Spalding from Louisville, and the No. 60 overall pick, Kostas Antetokounmpo from Dayton.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Milton averaged 18.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 2017-18, his junior season at SMU and he improved his scoring and rebounding averages in each of his three seasons with the Mustangs. For his collegiate career, he appeared in 87 games (80 starts) and posted 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per contest.

Over his first two seasons with SMU, the team compiled a 55-10 record, earning a No. 6 seed in the 2017 NCAA Tournament. The Owasso, Oklahoma native was twice named Second Team All-AAC (2017 and 2018) and, as a freshman, was named to the AAC All-Rookie Team (2016).

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

