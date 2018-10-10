Team Signs Matt Farrell and DJ Hogg

PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 10, 2018 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has signed guard Matt Farrell and forward DJ Hogg. Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

A 6-foot-1 guard, Farrell spent four years playing collegiately at the University of Notre Dame, finishing as one of the more decorated players in the program’s history. Named 2018 All-ACC Third Team, the team captain improved his averages across the board each year, culminating in a senior season in which he averaged 16.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 35.8 minutes per game. His 98 made three-point field goals were the second-most in the ACC during the 2017-18 season.

Farrell, a native of Bridgewater, New Jersey, was part of Irish squads that went a combined 103-43 over his four years in South Bend and made three straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament from 2015-17.

Playing for Texas A&M University for three seasons from 2015-18, Hogg finished with career averages of 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25.4 minutes per game. In his three seasons with the Aggies, the 6-foot-8 forward totaled a team-best 155 three-pointers.

Hogg, a member of two A&M teams that reached the Sweet Sixteen (2016, 2018), helped the Aggies to their highest Associated Press ranking in school history at No. 5 in both 2016 and 2018.

Farrell (Miami) and Hogg (New Orleans) most recently appeared in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018, where in four games Farrell averaged 3.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 16.5 minutes per game, while Hogg held averages of 7.5 points, 0.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.5 minutes per game across four contests. Farrell also averaged 1.7 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 9.3 minutes for the Heat in three games at the California Classic Summer League.

In corresponding moves, the team has waived guard-forward Anthony Brown and center Norvel Pelle.

