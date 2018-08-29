Team Signs Anthony Brown

PHILADELPHIA – AUG. 29, 2018 – Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown announced that the team has signed guard-forward Anthony Brown. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Brown spent last season on a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, appearing in one NBA contest. In 45 games (43 starts) with Minnesota’s G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves, Brown posted averages of 18.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 37.7 minutes per game. He shot .459 from the field, .404 from three-point range (5.4 attempts per game) and .794 from the free-throw line.

Originally selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Brown has appeared in 41 career NBA games (11 starts) with the Lakers, New Orleans, Orlando and Minnesota. Across 76 contests (69 starts) at the G League level, Brown has compiled averages of 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 37.3 minutes per game with Los Angeles, Erie and Iowa. Erie chose the California native with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA G League Draft.

Brown starred at Stanford, where he played his college basketball, from 2010-15. As a fifth-year senior in 2014-15, he posted career highs across the board, with 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. The season prior, he helped lead the Cardinal, a No. 10 seed, to a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2014 NCAA Tournament.