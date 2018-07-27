Team Re-Signs Demetrius Jackson to Two-Way Contract

TEAM BRINGS BACK TWO-YEAR NBA GUARD

PHILADELPHIA – JULY 27, 2018 – Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown announced today that the team has re-signed guard Demetrius Jackson to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to sign two players to two-way contracts in addition to the 15-man NBA regular-season roster. A two-way player for the 76ers will provide services to the team’s G League affiliate – the Delaware Blue Coats – but can spend up to 45 days with the 76ers, not including any time spent with Philadelphia prior to the start of Blue Coats’ training camp or following the conclusion of Delaware’s regular season.

Jackson most recently represented the 76ers at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018, where he posted 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and a team-best 4.5 assists in 24.8 minutes across six games in Las Vegas.

Last season, Jackson appeared in a total of 15 NBA games with Houston and Philadelphia, while also playing for each team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Delaware Blue Coats. He posted 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.8 minutes across 26 games (15 starts) at the G League level.

Originally selected by Boston with the No. 45 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Jackson has played in the NBA with the Celtics, Houston and Philadelphia, appearing in a total of 20 games. In two G League seasons, he’s played for the Maine Red Claws in addition to Rio Grande Valley and Delaware and seen action in 58 contests (38 starts), posting averages of 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.4 minutes per game.

In his three collegiate seasons at Notre Dame, Jackson played in 103 games (88 starts) and averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 31.5 minutes per game. In his junior season, he led the Irish in points, assists and steals, helping the team to a 24-12 record and its second consecutive Elite Eight appearance. He was named to the 2016 NCAA Tournament All-Region Team for the East and selected 2016 Second Team All-ACC following his final season at Notre Dame.

ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 48 playoff appearances over 69 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.