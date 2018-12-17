Team Names TruMark Financial Credit Union Official Partner

PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 17, 2018 — The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that TruMark Financial Credit Union will serve as an official partner of the team. The multi-year partnership names TruMark Financial the first-ever “Official Credit Union of the Philadelphia 76ers.”

“We’re proud and excited to have TruMark Financial become the Official Credit Union of the Philadelphia 76ers,” said Chad Biggs, Philadelphia 76ers Senior Vice President of Marketing Partnerships. “This innovative partnership will provide our passionate fans new ways to showcase their fandom of the 76ers.”

“The new relationship reflects both organizations’ commitment to social responsibility and superior service,” said Richard F. Stipa, Chief Executive Officer of TruMark Financial. “We look forward to working with the Philadelphia 76ers and their fans.”

Through the first-of-its kind partnership for the 76ers, TruMark Financial and the 76ers will launch three co-branded Philadelphia 76ers-TruMark Financial credit cards. The three credit cards are as follows: a blue card featuring 76ers primary circle of stars logo, a white card featuring the Ballin’ Ben logo, and a Statement Edition red card. Fans can apply for co-branded credits card at trumarkonline.org/76ers.

Fans who apply for and receive the credit card via TruMark Financial will gain access to exclusive 76ers experiences, giveaways, merchandise and more.