Team Makes Significant Donation to Cooper University Health Care

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris, Co-Managing Partner David Blitzer and the Philadelphia 76ers organization have made a significant donation to Cooper University Health Care’s COVID-19 Assistance Fund that will make a positive impact in meeting the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cooper Foundation established the fund in response to numerous requests from the community to help Cooper, South Jersey’s leading academic health system, during this national emergency. Today’s donation by Harris, Blitzer and the 76ers will provide funds to help purchase critical equipment and supplies, including a variety of personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 respirators, surgical masks, gloves, gowns, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, eye protection, and other critically needed medical equipment, such as ventilators.

“We are incredibly thankful and appreciative of the generous donation and also the tremendous partnership we have developed with Josh Harris, David Blitzer and the Philadelphia 76ers to support our community,” said Kevin O’Dowd, JD, Co-President/CEO of Cooper.

“Cooper’s clinical and support staff are among the most skilled, compassionate, and dedicated healthcare professionals and this contribution will directly provide needed resources to help those on the front line providing care,” added Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, Co-President/CEO of Cooper.

In February, the 76ers announced that it had entered into a community-focused partnership with Camden’s Cooper University Health Care, making Cooper an Official Partner. As part of that unique partnership, Cooper and the 76ers will collaborate on a variety of community-based initiatives including youth basketball camps and educational programs, playground renovations, and numerous other activities benefitting Camden residents.

To support the COVID-19 Assistance Fund, please visit foundation.cooperhealth.org/covid-19. To make a donation of critically needed PPE supplies, please email COVID19Assistance@cooperhealth.edu.