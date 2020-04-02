Team Donates Funds to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris, Co-Managing Partner David Blitzer and the Philadelphia 76ers organization on Thursday made a generous donation to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

The funds will be allocated to support CHOP's frontline staff, while providing more than 5,000 telemedicine visits per week to get children the care they need during this challenging time.

“At Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the well-being of our patients and families is our highest priority," said Madeline Bell, CHOP's President and CEO. "The funds from this generous donation ensure that we can fulfill our mission of providing high-quality healthcare for all children, in all circumstances. Thank you to Josh Harris, David Blitzer and the entire 76ers organization for thinking of us as we navigate these unchartered waters and support the families of our community.”