Team Dignitas Partners With Champion Athleticwear to Launch First-Ever ESports Partnership

CHAMPION TO DESIGN, PRODUCE AND MANAGE ONLINE SALES DISTRIBUTION PLATFORMS FOR TEAM DIGNITAS UNIFORMS AND APPAREL ASSOCIATED WITH FRANCHISE’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED FALL 2018 REBRAND

SPURRED BY POPULARITY OF TEAM DIGNITAS WORLD CHAMPION WOMEN’S CS:GO TEAM, CHAMPION TO PRODUCE TEAM DIGNITAS-BRANDED WOMEN’S APPAREL LINE

PHILADELPHIA — SEPT. 6, 2018 — Team Dignitas, the renowned esports franchise of the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment portfolio, has announced a multi-year partnership with global athletic apparel brand Champion Athleticwear, marking the brand’s first esports team and franchise partnership and foray into the esports ecosystem. Champion will become Team Dignitas’ Official Jersey, Casual Wear and Athletic Wear Provider, launching a new casual, fan-focused apparel line and online store alongside the franchise’s highly anticipated Fall 2018 rebrand. Acknowledging the growing women’s esports fan and player base, heightened by the popularity of Team Dignitas' World Champion Women's Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Team, Champion will develop a Team Dignitas-branded women’s apparel line.

“The opportunity to partner with the apparel company that pioneered one of the most essential retail pieces in any esports player and fan’s wardrobe — the hoodie — is truly appropriate,” said Team Dignitas CEO Michael Prindiville. “Champion and Team Dignitas are uniquely aligned in the trajectory of our businesses. Champion’s recent reemergence into pop culture mirrors Team Dignitas’ incredible renaissance in fan popularity and dominance in competition. Our brands and our businesses have never been stronger. As we continually build and evolve our brands, we look forward to innovating with the Champion design team to develop a style that excites our fans and motivates our players in competition. We are confident that Champion’s industry-leading distribution platforms and emphasis on customer service will connect Team Dignitas fans with the looks they crave efficiently.”

“It is extremely exciting for us to be partnering with one of the original esports teams, steeped in experience and success,” said GM of Champion Team Athletics Tyler Lewison. “We will be working hand-in-hand with Team Dignitas to refresh their brand and engage the gaming community. Additionally, we are focused on partnering to create more opportunities for women in gaming; and their associated fanbase. It is an exhilarating time in esports! The industry continues to grow rapidly and we are ready to further accelerate this evolution on a global stage. Team Dignitas represents a diverse set of players in a wide-range of popular games, and with this partnership we can collaboratively and positively influence the direction of the industry for gamers at all levels.”

Through the new partnership, Champion will leverage its substantial resources and best practices in merchandise, customer service and product distribution to design and operate an online retail platform for Team Dignitas fans. Beginning in Fall 2018, and alongside the franchise rebrand and associated merchandise launch, Champion logos will appear on all Team Dignitas’ player jerseys. In association with the partnership announcement, 12 popular Team Dignitas players, including World Champions Amanda “rain” Smith (Team Dignitas Women’s CS:GO) and Jos “VioletPanda” van Meurs (Team Dignitas Rocket League) as well as Fortnite broadcaster Jake "GernaderJake" Straus, will stream “unboxing” videos of Champion apparel via Team Dignitas and player social media channels.

ABOUT CHAMPION ATHLETICWEAR:

Since 1919, Champion Athleticwear has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for our consumers. Champion Athleticwear can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-315-0563 or at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

ABOUT TEAM DIGNITAS:

Team Dignitas is an international esports team with one of the most iconic and recognizable brands in the professional gaming industry that fields teams in seven of esports' largest and most popular games: Heroes of the Storm, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Rocket League, SMITE, Clash Royale and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Team Dignitas' innovative and authentic brand position offers a premier opportunity for partners seeking a direct portal into the gaming and esports market. Team Dignitas was originally formed in September 2003 with the merger of two Battlefield 1942 teams. In September 2016, Team Dignitas was acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association. Team Dignitas is a part of the Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment family of innovative and competitive holdings owned by an investor group led by Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, which also includes the New Jersey Devils of the National Hockey League, and the Prudential Center, a 19,500 seat, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose arena in Newark, N.J.

ABOUT HARRIS BLITZER SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT (HBSE):