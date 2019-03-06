Behind Butler, Team Closes Out Orlando

At the Buzzer:

As the 76ers (41-23) topped the Orlando Magic (30-36), 114-106 Tuesday at The Center, Jimmy Butler reminded everyone of his clutch gene.

Although the Sixers led Orlando for most of the evening, the Magic kept it interesting, closing the gap to just a point late in the fourth.

Butler (14 pts, 4 ast, 3 stl) came up huge in those final minutes, pushing the Sixer lead to 103-99 with 2:49 remaining, immediately before tipping a pass for a steal on the other end.

Butler scored again on the following possession, keeping the Sixer lead, 105-102, with 1:32 remaining.

It was Mike Scott (11 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl) who held the dagger, sinking his third and final 3-pointer to extend the Sixers’ advantage to 108-102 with 48.6 seconds remaining.

The assist on the play? It came from none other than Butler.

After Saturday’s tough loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers were looking to rebound -- and rebound they did -- 50 boards, to be exact.

The squad shared the ball too, handing out 28 assists on 42 field goals.

JJ Redick made a splash against his former team, scoring 26 points (including 19 in the first half), shooting 6 for 9 from beyond the arc.

“Great shooters shoot,” Brett Brown said of Redick. “He’s that competitive, and that good.”

Another former Magic player Tobias Harris recorded 21 points, 12 boards, five assists, two steals, and a block – his sixth consecutive 20-plus point performance.

Amir Johnson got the starting nod in the absence of Joel Embiid (knee), Boban Marjanovic (knee), and Jonah Bolden (sinusitis), finishing with a season-high tying 13 points, five rebounds, and two blocks.

Click here for a complete box score.

@Sixers Social:

Mike Scott - clutch.

The atmosphere that I've tried to create here is that I'm a friend first and a boss second, and probably an entertainer third. pic.twitter.com/K57OXyZSXJ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 6, 2019

Up Next:

The Sixers are Chicago bound for the latter half of a back-to-back Wednesday night at the United Center. The Chicago Bulls (18-47) are playing for a second time in as many days, falling to the Indiana Pacers (42-23) Tuesday, 105-96. Lauri Markkanen is putting together a standout sophomore season, averaging 19.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, and 25.0 points per game in his 10 contests prior to the Pacers matchup.