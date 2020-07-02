Team to Celebrate Return of Basketball With 'Summer 76'

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Jul. 2 “Summer 76,” a series of fan experiences, digital content, virtual contests, giveaways and community efforts designed to build excitement and engagement surrounding the team’s return to play basketball. The events will tip off on Monday, July 6 (“7/6”) with a robust lineup of partnership activations.

Highlights from 7/6 include dedicated programming on NBC Sports Philadelphia and 97.5 The Fanatic, virtual contests with one-of-a-kind 76ers-themed prizes, unique digital activations across social channels, fan discounts at a variety of online destinations, youth basketball and Jr. 76ers Kids Club activities presented by Five Below, a “Summer 76” playlist available for download and more opportunities to engage with the 76ers brand unlike ever before. Fans are invited to share how they’re celebrating #summer76 using the hashtag on social media.

“We have the best fans in the NBA and Philly is the greatest sports town in the world. We are so excited to join our partners and bring these unique experiences to our community as we celebrate the team’s long-awaited return to play,” Philadelphia 76ers President Chris Heck said. “July 6 is just the beginning of a summer filled with new opportunities and creative ways to cheer on our team from afar.”

Below is a full list of partnership activations that will launch on 7/6:

NBC Sports Philadelphia 7/6 Programming: NBC Sports Philadelphia will host a 24-hour Authentic Fan sweepstakes on 7/6. Participating fans can enter to win an autographed Allen Iverson jersey and framed number. In addition to the sweepstakes, NBCSP will have 76ers-themed programming including a re-air of the 76ers’ 117-95 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves from Oct. 30.

97.5 The Fanatic 7/6 Programming: 97.5 The Fanatic will host 76ers-themed programming from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on 7/6. Hosts will be giving away one 76ers autographed item every hour throughout the day.

76ers Podcast Network Pod Party: The official 76ers Podcast Network will launch a “Pod Party” on 7/6 with unique content highlighted by Tom McGinnis’ interview with Allen Iverson.

76ers Official Facebook Fan Group: The 76ers are launching an official Facebook group for fans on 7/6. Members of the group will be part of future partnership activations and sweepstakes, vote on exclusive content, discuss games in real time and more.

Summer 76 Sweepstakes presented by Upper Deck: Summer 76 Sweepstakes will begin on 7/6 with a series of giveaways, including 30 individual prizes and one grand prize, which includes a framed autographed photo of Ben Simmons, courtesy of Upper Deck.

Kia’s Virtual Free Throw Challenge: The 76ers will be launching a virtual Free Throw Challenge feature presented by Kia on 7/6. There will be a 24-hour contest where the top three fans with the most points win a prize. Beginning on July 10 and spanning through the end of July, fans can also compete in Free Throw Fridays with more chances to win 76ers prizes every Friday.

76 Minutes for Others: The 76ers encourage those who are able to volunteer 76 minutes of their time for others. Volunteers can share their experience using #76ersInService on social media for a chance to win 76ers Prizes!

Rothman Orthopaedics Basketball Clinic: Rothman Orthopaedics will join the 76ers in hosting basketball clinics for small groups at Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Summer Youth Camps. Together they will donate 760 basketballs to support local youth programming.

‘Summer 76’ playlist: Start the countdown to a summer full of hoops with the 76ers playlist available for download.

Chick-fil-A Meal Donations: Chick-fil-A and the 76ers will donate 200 meals to Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PPR) Youth Summer Camps​ on 7/6.

Five Below: The 76ers and Five Below will extend youth engagement efforts this summer by launching free Jr. 76ers Rookie Memberships, where youth ages 4-14 can earn points towards prizes and unique experiences.

Maestro’s Classic: The beard care provider will be offering 20% off any order placed on their website on 7/6 with the promo code: SIXERS.

Panini: Panini will provide a free 15-card 76ers digital team trading pack for season-ticket members and 500 “coins” to start the collection in the Panini Dunk App.

Parx Casino Win for All: Parx Casino will relaunch the Win for All promotion following the 7/6 re-air game. With a $10 deposit, fans can redeem $39 of free play on the Parx Casino app with a special promo code released on official 76ers social channels.

76ers Team Store: Fans can stock up on Sixers gear on 7/6 by using code 76DAY20 to receive 20% off all orders on Shop.WFCPhilly.com.