Team Announces Promotional Schedule

PHILADELPHIA — OCT. 18, 2018 — The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details to its promotional schedule for the 2018-19 season, tipping off with tonight’s home opener against the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and 97.5 The Fanatic. All fans in attendance will receive a promotional T-shirt, courtesy of Independence Blue Cross.

The promotional schedule includes five “Spirit of 76” Friday games, presented by StubHub. At each “Spirit of 76” game, the 76ers will wear their City Edition uniforms on a tribute court, featuring a custom-designed center-court logo, recognizing the rich history of the city of Philadelphia and 76ers basketball. The team will also wear its City Edition uniforms on Nov. 9, April 4 and April 10 in addition to the below “Spirit of 76” games.

“SPIRIT OF 76” NIGHTS, PRESENTED BY STUBHUB:

Friday, Nov. 16 vs. Utah Jazz

Friday, Nov. 23 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Friday, Nov. 30 vs. Washington Wizards

Friday, Dec. 14 vs. Indiana Pacers

Friday, Jan. 11 vs. Atlanta Hawks

76ers fans will be delighted to know that some of their favorite activations from last season will be back for the 2018-19 season, including Wendy’s Frosty Freeze-Out, Chick-fil-A Basketball Challenge and Honda’s Half-Court Shot. Media may click HERE for b-roll of last year’s Frosty Freeze-Out and HERE for a lucky fan hitting the half-court shot in the Chick-fil-A Basketball Challenge.

Frosty® Freeze-Out, presented by Wendy’s®: The Wendy’s Frosty Freeze-Out will be returning this season and now includes an enhanced fan promotional offer. The day after an opposing player misses two consecutive free-throw attempts in the second half of a 76ers home game, fans can receive free menu items by mentioning the “Wendy’s Frosty Freeze-Out” at participating Philadelphia Tri-State area Wendy’s locations (no purchase necessary). The tiered and enhanced offer includes:

The first time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive a free Small Frosty.

The second time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive a free Small Frosty and free Small Fry.

The third time the opposing player misses two consecutive free throws in the second half: Fans will receive a free Medium Frosty and free Medium Fry.

Chick-fil-A Basketball Challenge: Beginning tonight and occurring at select games throughout the season, one lucky 76ers game attendee will have 40 seconds to make a layup, free throw, three-point shot and half-court shot. If the participant makes all four shots in the allotted time, fans in attendance may use their 76ers tickets at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants the following day to redeem one free chicken biscuit. Offer will be available until 10:30 a.m.

Honda Half-Court Shot: At five games this season, one lucky fan will have the opportunity to shoot a half-court shot to win a Honda Accord.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS 2018-19 THEME NIGHTS AND PROMOTIONS INCLUDE:

Opening Night, presented by Independence Blue Cross: Thursday, Oct. 18 vs. Chicago Bulls

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Toyota: Friday, Nov. 9 vs. Charlotte Hornets

@Sixers Social Night, presented by Xfinity: Wednesday, Nov. 21 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

76ers vs. Nets, presented by Tastykake: Wednesday, Dec. 12 vs Brooklyn Nets

Chinese New Year Celebration, presented by Temple University: Tuesday, Feb. 5 vs. Toronto Raptors

Australian Heritage Night, presented by Four N’ Twenty: Thursday, Feb. 21 vs. Miami Heat

Franklin’s Birthday, presented by ShopRite: Saturday, Feb. 23 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Go Green Night, presented by PECO: Tuesday, March 5 vs. Orlando Magic

Fan Appreciation Night: Wednesday, April 10 vs. Chicago Bulls

DOLLAR FOOD NIGHTS

$1 Hot Dogs: Monday, Oct. 29 vs. Atlanta Hawks

$1 Pretzels: Thursday, Nov. 1 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

$1 Popcorn: Monday, Nov. 19 vs. Phoenix Suns

The 76ers anticipate sellouts of all 41 home games during the upcoming 2018-19 regular season. However, individual game tickets are now available through StubHub.com, the Official Ticketing Partner of the Philadelphia 76ers. For groups of 10 or more, fans can email tickets@76ers.com.

Fans interested in season tickets can register for the 76ers official season ticket waitlist, Club 76, by visiting sixers.com/JoinClub76. For more information on all ticket availability and the Club 76 season ticket wait list, please call 215-339-7676 or email tickets@76ers.com.