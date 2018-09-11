Team Announces Media Day, Training Camp Dates

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS ANNOUNCE MEDIA DAY AND TRAINING CAMP DETAILS

PHILADELPHIA – SEPT. 11, 2018 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced details for Media Day and Training Camp for the 2018-19 season.

Media Day will take place at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey on Friday, Sept. 21 at 11:00 a.m.

Training Camp will be held from Saturday, Sept. 22 through Tuesday, Sept. 25. Media availability will occur at the conclusion of each training session.

2018 76ERS TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE

** Please note that times are approximate and subject to change**

Saturday, Sept. 22

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 23

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 24

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Open Practice (The Palestra) 7 – 9 p.m.