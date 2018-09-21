Team Announces 2018 Training Camp Roster

PHILADELPHIA – SEPT. 21, 2018 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced the team’s 20-man training camp roster, which includes center Emeka Okafor, whom Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced was signed today.

The roster features 11 returning players and nine new additions. Jerryd Bayless, Robert Covington, 2018 NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, Markelle Fultz, Demetrius Jackson (two-way contract), Amir Johnson, Furkan Korkmaz, T.J. McConnell, JJ Redick, Dario Šarić and 2018 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, all members of the 2017-18 team, will be joined by offseason acquisitions Jonah Bolden (2017 NBA Draft selection), Anthony Brown (signed as a free agent), Wilson Chandler (trade with Denver), Shake Milton (2018 NBA Draft selection; two-way contract), Mike Muscala (trade with Atlanta), Emeka Okafor (signed as a free agent), Norvel Pelle (signed as a free agent), Landry Shamet (2018 NBA Draft selection) and Zhaire Smith (2018 NBA Draft selection).

Okafor appeared in 26 games (19 starts) for New Orleans last season, averaging 4.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 13.6 minutes per game. The 10-year NBA veteran shot .505 percent from the field and saw action in one Pelicans’ playoff game. Before signing with New Orleans in February, Okafor spent time with the 76ers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, after going through training camp and the 2017 preseason with Philadelphia. With Delaware, he played in 26 games (19 starts) and posted 6.8 points and 8.1 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per contest, while shooting .607 from the field.

Training camp will be held at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex from Saturday, Sept. 22 through Tuesday, Sept. 25. See attached for the full training camp roster.

ABOUT PHILADELPHIA 76ERS:

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 48 playoff appearances over 69 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.