Team Acquires Jonathon Simmons, First and Second-Round Picks in Trade With Orlando

PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 7, 2019 – Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has acquired Jonathon Simmons, a 2020 protected first-round pick (via Oklahoma City) and a 2019 second-round pick in a trade with Orlando in exchange for Markelle Fultz.

Oklahoma City’s 2020 first-round pick is protected Nos. 1-20. If it does not convey in 2020, it becomes two Thunder second-round picks (2022 and 2023). The 2019 second-round pick will be the most favorable selection of Cleveland, Houston, Orlando and Portland.

Simmons has appeared in 41 games (nine starts) with the Magic this season and is averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.6 minutes per contest. He’s scored in double figures 62 times over the past season-plus after doing so on 27 occasions through his first two NBA campaigns. A season ago, his first with Orlando, Simmons started in 50 of his 69 games, setting a new career high with a scoring average of 13.9 points.

He originally signed with San Antonio in July 2015, after playing two seasons with the NBA G League’s Austin franchise, earning NBA G League All-Defensive Third Team honors in 2015. He’s seen action in 243 career games (69 starts) over three-plus seasons with Orlando and San Antonio, averaging 8.5 points 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 20.9 minutes per game.

A Houston native, Simmons began his professional career with the Sugar Land Legends of the now-defunct American Basketball League and played one season at the University of Houston after his junior college career. He led the Cougars in scoring with an average of 14.7 points per game in 2011-12.

Fultz was originally selected by Philadelphia with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft. He appeared in 33 games (15 starts) over a season-plus, averaging 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.