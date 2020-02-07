Team Acquires Burks, Robinson III

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Elton Brand announced today that the team has acquired Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from Golden State in exchange for three second-round picks (2020 Dallas, 2021 Denver and 2022 Toronto).

In a separate deal, the team has acquired the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 second-round pick from Orlando in exchange for James Ennis III.

In a corresponding move, the team has waived Trey Burke, who appeared in 25 games this season for the 76ers, after signing with Philadelphia as a free agent on July 30, 2019. He averaged 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 13.1 minutes per game.

Burks, who is in his ninth NBA season, has played in 48 games (18 starts) and is averaging career highs across the board with 16.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 29.0 minutes per game. He’s connected on .375 of his three-point attempts this season and has made 84 threes overall. Burks scored in double figures in 40 of his 48 games, including 13 20-point outings and two 30-point performances. The Missouri native is one of 20 players this season with at least 200 made free throws, a group that also includes 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid, and he’s 11th in the league with a .897 percentage from the free-throw line.

Originally selected by Utah with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Burks has appeared in 477 games (85 starts) with Golden State, Cleveland, Sacramento and the Jazz. He holds career averages of 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 21.9 minutes per contest. The former Colorado Buffalo played two collegiate seasons at the school, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore, as he led the team in scoring with an average of 20.5 points per game.

In the midst of his sixth NBA campaign, Robinson III is posting career highs in points (12.9), rebounds (4.7), assists (1.8) and minutes (31.6) per game, starting each of his 48 games with the Warriors. He has shot .400 from three-point range and has posted career-high marks from both the field (.481) and free-throw line (.851). Robinson III has scored in double figures 31 times, including two career-high 25-point outings.

Overall, Robinson III has seen action in 267 career games (99 starts) for Golden State, Detroit, Indiana, Philadelphia and Minnesota since being selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 40 overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft. Previously, Robinson III played 10 games with the 76ers during the 2014-15 season, making one start. He spent two collegiate seasons at Michigan before entering the NBA, reaching the National Championship game as a freshman. He helped lead the Wolverines to a 59-17 record across the 2012-13 and 2013-14 campaigns.

Burks will wear No. 20 for the 76ers, while Robinson III will sport No. 40.

Ennis III originally joined the 76ers in a Feb. 7, 2019 trade with Houston and appeared in 67 total games for Philadelphia. He averaged 5.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest.