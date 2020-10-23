Story Behind the Shot | Doc's First Day

There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.

We select a picture snapped by one of the several talented photographers we're fortunate to have on staff, then have either the photographer or the subject (sometimes both!) provide context for the moment that was captured.

We hope you enjoy!

STORY BEHIND THE SHOT

Maggie Zerbe

76ers Photographer

On Doc Rivers' first day at the 76ers Training Complex.