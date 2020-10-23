Story Behind the Shot | Doc's First Day
There are plenty of ways to tell a story - by word, by mouth, by sight. With this feature, Story Behind the Shot, we wanted to take a blended approach.
We select a picture snapped by one of the several talented photographers we're fortunate to have on staff, then have either the photographer or the subject (sometimes both!) provide context for the moment that was captured.
We hope you enjoy!
STORY BEHIND THE SHOT
Maggie Zerbe
76ers Photographer
On Doc Rivers' first day at the 76ers Training Complex.
"During Doc’s first day at the Training Complex, I had the opportunity to document his experience by taking photos. The majority of his day was filled - from his introductory virtual press conference to a tour of the facility. Whenever there was a rare quiet moment, Doc headed into his new office and worked. What struck me was that for the most part, he wasn’t typing away on a laptop, but rather writing notes - the old fashioned way, with a pen and paper. I almost forgot how quiet writing is. It’s a fairly silent activity, as opposed to the click-clacking of a keyboard. So much of my work is observational - watching and capturing. And with that comes a high degree of self-awareness. It is just as important to know when to turn the camera off as it is to know when to press the shutter. After I took the photo, I quickly left, hoping to preserve a quiet moment for our new head coach."