Smith Scores Career High in G League Game

Zhaire Smith on Friday established a new professional high, scoring 19 points at 76ers Fieldhouse in the Delaware Blue Coats' 142-133 loss to the Long Island Nets.

Making his third straight starting appearance and playing in his 10th game overall for the Coats, Smith deposited seven field goals, another career-high mark, while also hitting his first three 3-pointers of the season. He went 2 for 2 from the free throw line, and added a rebound, three assists, a steal, and two blocks as well.

Smith and the Blue Coats, the 76ers' G League affiliate, will return to action Saturday at 76ers Fieldhouse for their regular season finale against the Maine Red Claws.